Russian Man Arrested with a Magic Mushroom in Phuket

A Russian man was arrested with a magic mushroom in Patong. Magic mushrooms are listed as illegal category 5 drugs in Thailand.

Russian Man Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Working Illegally Online

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (May 8th) they arrested the suspect who was identified by police only as a 29-year-old Russian man on the Patong – Kamala Road in Patong.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

