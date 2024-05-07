People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

Russian Man Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Working Illegally Online

TN

A Russian man was arrested on Monday (May 6th) in Phuket after he was found allegedly illegally working online.

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that they were notified by a concerned good citizen that a foreigner was working providing massages illegally via Instagram and Whatsapp. An officer contacted him via an online channel. They then operated a sting operation to buy his massage services in the Russian language. They paid 200 US dollars which was about 7,000 baht.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

TN

