Russian Man Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Working Illegally Online

A Russian man was arrested on Monday (May 6th) in Phuket after he was found allegedly illegally working online.

Thai Cabinet Announces Continued Visa Exemption for Russian Tourists

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that they were notified by a concerned good citizen that a foreigner was working providing massages illegally via Instagram and Whatsapp. An officer contacted him via an online channel. They then operated a sting operation to buy his massage services in the Russian language. They paid 200 US dollars which was about 7,000 baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!