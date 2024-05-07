Four People Injured in Narathiwat Bomb Attack

At 9:35 PM, on May 6th, 2024, Mueang Narathiwat police officers received a bomb incident report at the Tha Phraya Dam, Mueang Narathiwat, Narathiwat, resulting in four injuries.
Mueang Narathiwat police and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene and found a motorbike attached to a bomb engulfed in flame. Two Volunteer Defense officers suffered injuries and two women suffered serious injuries.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
