More Chinese Suspects Arrested in Bangkok in Kidnap for Ransom Case

BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Two more suspects have been detained in Bangkok in connection with the abduction of a Chinese national for a ransom of 2.5 million baht.

Laotian woman arrested in Bangkok Chinese extortion case

The incident occurred when the Chinese man was abducted from a hotel in the Din Daeng area by a group of men with the intention of forcing the transfer of 65,000 USDT or approximately 2.5 million Thai baht worth of cryptocurrency into the digital wallet account of the suspect.

