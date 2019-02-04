Transgender arrested for vengeful scam on Japanese men





A 43-year-old transgender has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly defrauding hundreds of Japanese tourists out of tens of millions of baht over a period of 10 years “to get revenge”.

Uthai Nanthakhan was arrested in front of the Mittraphap Tiara Hotel on Soi Boonyu of Phaya Thai district late on Sunday night, immigration chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday.

