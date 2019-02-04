Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bars inNana Plaza adult entertainment complex in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.

Bangkok

Transgender arrested for vengeful scam on Japanese men

By TN / February 4, 2019

A 43-year-old transgender has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly defrauding hundreds of Japanese tourists out of tens of millions of baht over a period of 10 years “to get revenge”.

Uthai Nanthakhan was arrested in front of the Mittraphap Tiara Hotel on Soi Boonyu of Phaya Thai district late on Sunday night, immigration chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close