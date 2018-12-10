CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking
Bangkok

Iranian Drug Gang Targets Japanese Tourists as Mules: Police

By TN / December 10, 2018

BANGKOK — An Iranian man was arrested in Bangkok and accused of being involved in an international crime ring tricking Japanese tourists to smuggle drugs into Asian and European countries, police said Monday.

Police said they detained Mohamad Ali Ezazi, 43, on Friday and seized several kilograms of methamphetamine from him following a complaint from a Japanese tourist. The tourist told authorities he was given the contraband after arriving in Thailand last week on a free tour he won from a travel website in his home country, deputy immigration police chief Itthipol Itthisarnronchai said.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English



