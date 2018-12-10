Central Pattaya at night
Pattaya

Thief strands late night swimmers in their underwear

By TN / December 10, 2018

PATTAYA: Two tourists from Chiang Mai who went for swim in the early hours of Monday morning received the shock of the lives when they returned to the beach and found thieves had made off with their clothes, cash and mobile phones.

Computer programmer Polapat Saenglad, 45, and his apprentice Cheewin Janhom, 23, were left with only the underpants they wore into the water.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

