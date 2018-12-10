Thief strands late night swimmers in their underwear





PATTAYA: Two tourists from Chiang Mai who went for swim in the early hours of Monday morning received the shock of the lives when they returned to the beach and found thieves had made off with their clothes, cash and mobile phones.

Computer programmer Polapat Saenglad, 45, and his apprentice Cheewin Janhom, 23, were left with only the underpants they wore into the water.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



