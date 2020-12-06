December 6, 2020

Nine more COVID-19 cases recorded in Chiang Rai on Sunday – all from Thachilek

Today, the Chiang Rai Provincial Communicable Disease Control Committee reported nine more COVID-19 cases, all returnees from Myanmar’s Thachilek township and in local state quarantine, increasing infections in this northern border province to 20.

Governor Prachon Pratsakul, who chaired the committee, said that 19 of the infections are Thais who used to work at Thachilek’s 1G1 Hotel. The other is a local resident, who contracted the disease from one of the early returnees who had snuck across the border.

