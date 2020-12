Seven policemen have each been sentenced to eight years’ jail and fined 800,000 baht for extorting money from a drug dealer in Yala and selling seized methamphetamines to local youths.

The Yala provincial court passed sentence on the seven men on Wednesday, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts