December 11, 2020

Pattaya officially kicks off domestic tourism ‘High Season’ with Neo Pattaya Winter Tourism event

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.


Pattaya – The Thai Tourism Authority Neo Pattaya Winter Tourism kick-off event took place at Fat Coco Beach Club, A-One The Royal Cruise on Pattaya Beach last night, December 9th, 2020, and was attended by The Pattaya News Co-Owner Adam Judd.

The event was the official beginning for the winter domestic tourism season including the music festival and countdown festival which was led by the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and the Pattaya Tourism Authority Director Mr Khajorndet Aphichartrakun.

