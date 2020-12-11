Pattaya officially kicks off domestic tourism ‘High Season’ with Neo Pattaya Winter Tourism event





Pattaya – The Thai Tourism Authority Neo Pattaya Winter Tourism kick-off event took place at Fat Coco Beach Club, A-One The Royal Cruise on Pattaya Beach last night, December 9th, 2020, and was attended by The Pattaya News Co-Owner Adam Judd.

The event was the official beginning for the winter domestic tourism season including the music festival and countdown festival which was led by the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and the Pattaya Tourism Authority Director Mr Khajorndet Aphichartrakun.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



