11 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Chiang Rai linked to Thachilek
Thailand recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), including three Thais returning from Myanmar’s Thachilek border township and in local quarantine in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said that thesethree new infections, two of them women working at an entertainment venue in Thachilek, have raised the total number linked to Thachilek to 49; 37 in Chiang Rai, 5 in Chiang Mai, 3 in Bangkok and one each in Phayao, Phichit, Ratchaburi and Sing Buri provinces.
By Thai PBS World