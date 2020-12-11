December 11, 2020

11 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Chiang Rai linked to Thachilek

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), including three Thais returning from Myanmar’s Thachilek border township and in local quarantine in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said that thesethree new infections, two of them women working at an entertainment venue in Thachilek, have raised the total number linked to Thachilek to 49; 37 in Chiang Rai, 5 in Chiang Mai, 3 in Bangkok and one each in Phayao, Phichit, Ratchaburi and Sing Buri provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

