Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident





PHUKET: Three Thai tourists from Bangkok escaped serious injury last night when the car they were travelling in struck a Toyota Fortuner travelling in the opposite direction on a small road near Mai Khao Beach last night (Dec 10).

Rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) and Phuket’s Kusoldharm Foundation were informed of the accident, near the Pru Ja-San lake, at about 8pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



