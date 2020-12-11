December 11, 2020

Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident

Toyoya Fortuner parked at a bank

Toyoya Fortuner parked at a bank. Image: Jason Lawrence.


PHUKET: Three Thai tourists from Bangkok escaped serious injury last night when the car they were travelling in struck a Toyota Fortuner travelling in the opposite direction on a small road near Mai Khao Beach last night (Dec 10).

Rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) and Phuket’s Kusoldharm Foundation were informed of the accident, near the Pru Ja-San lake, at about 8pm.

By The Phuket News

