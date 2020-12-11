Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident

Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident1 min read
PHUKET: Three Thai tourists from Bangkok escaped serious injury last night when the car they were travelling in struck a Toyota Fortuner travelling in the opposite direction on a small road near Mai Khao Beach last night (Dec 10).
Rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) and Phuket’s Kusoldharm Foundation were informed of the accident, near the Pru Ja-San lake, at about 8pm.
By The Phuket News