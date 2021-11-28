Three die in Samut Prakan after second jabs of COVID vaccines









SAMUT PRAKAN: Funerals for three people who died after receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines were held at the same temple — Wat Nam Daeng in tambon Bang Kaew, Bang Phli district — in this central province on Saturday.

However, it was not clear whether the three cases were directly related to vaccination against Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

