November 28, 2021

Three die in Samut Prakan after second jabs of COVID vaccines

58 seconds ago TN
Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




SAMUT PRAKAN: Funerals for three people who died after receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines were held at the same temple — Wat Nam Daeng in tambon Bang Kaew, Bang Phli district — in this central province on Saturday.

However, it was not clear whether the three cases were directly related to vaccination against Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police officer

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

17 hours ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant in Pathum Thani

2 days ago TN
CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

Eateries Defy Booze Control at Well-known Shopping Center In Pathumwan

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Three die in Samut Prakan after second jabs of COVID vaccines

59 seconds ago TN
Siriraj hospital in Bangkok

Siriraj Hospital cautions against renewed COVID outbreaks in December after resurgence in Europe

5 mins ago TN
Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

16 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs

17 hours ago TN
Hydro Nanogel bathing your pets

Hydro-Nanogel, an Innovative Bath-substituting Product for Clean, Cuddly, and Healthy Pets

17 hours ago Chulalongkorn University