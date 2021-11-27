November 27, 2021

Phuket woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

55 mins ago TN
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box.




PHUKET: A second Phuket person has blamed COVID vaccination for severe hair loss, this time a 41-year-old saleswoman at a motorcycle dealership in Phuket Town.

Mananya ‘Ann’ Phuekpoom, 41, told reporters yesterday (Nov 26) that she started noticing her hair falling out in clumps after she received a third-dose “booster injection” of AstraZeneca on Sept 16.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

favicon tn b

TN

