Phuket woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out









PHUKET: A second Phuket person has blamed COVID vaccination for severe hair loss, this time a 41-year-old saleswoman at a motorcycle dealership in Phuket Town.

Mananya ‘Ann’ Phuekpoom, 41, told reporters yesterday (Nov 26) that she started noticing her hair falling out in clumps after she received a third-dose “booster injection” of AstraZeneca on Sept 16.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

