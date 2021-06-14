  • June 14, 2021
Another Thai woman dies after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab in Ang Thong

Viharn of the reclining Buddha at Wat Pa Mok Worawihan in Ang Thong province. Photo: Heinrich Damm.



Family members of a 73-year-old woman are demanding that authorities investigate her death and take responsibility, if it is found to be related to the AstraZeneca jab she received on Friday (June 11th).

According to her family, the woman died a day after receiving the jab, at Ang Thong Hospital.

According to the woman’s 83-year-old husband, he, his wife and another member of the family received their vaccine jabs in Ang Thong province. The dead woman started coughing and had a headache when she got home, which was believed to be mild side effects of the vaccine.

