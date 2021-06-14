  • June 14, 2021
Prayut Declares Illegal Drugs Suppression to be on the Urgent National Agenda

Drugs seized by police after a drug sting operation. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has declared drugs suppression to be an urgent national agenda item.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek said the prime minister has ordered state employees to mobilize resources to support the government’s war on drugs. The government has also set aside more money for new equipment and technologies to be used in curbing drug trafficking, and is pushing at least three new laws as part of the policy.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



