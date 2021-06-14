Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence







PHUKET: The lack of clear information about the July 1 reopening of Phuket to receiving vaccinated foreign tourists needs immediate attention before the silence does any more damage to just the confidence among prospective tourists that local officials have any idea of what they are doing to prepare for the milestone event.

International expert reports calling the preparations for the July 1 reopening “chaotic” is being polite. Not in that nothing is being done, but the near-daily announcements of changes in the requirements and the scramble to make sure hotels and other tourism-service businesses are ready is not helping.

By The Phuket News






