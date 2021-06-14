  • June 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket Opinion: Silence…

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.



PHUKET: The lack of clear information about the July 1 reopening of Phuket to receiving vaccinated foreign tourists needs immediate attention before the silence does any more damage to just the confidence among prospective tourists that local officials have any idea of what they are doing to prepare for the milestone event.

International expert reports calling the preparations for the July 1 reopening “chaotic” is being polite. Not in that nothing is being done, but the near-daily announcements of changes in the requirements and the scramble to make sure hotels and other tourism-service businesses are ready is not helping.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead
News

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the...

June 14, 2021
Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control
News

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control

June 14, 2021
Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday
News

Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17...

June 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.