No Quarantine for Foreign Visitors under Phuket “Sandbox” Scheme







PHUKET (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that there will be no quarantine for foreign visitors under the Phuket “sandbox” scheme.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT will support Phuket’s efforts to restore its tourism industry and is stepping up plans to improve Phuket’s reputation, emphasizing safety during the period approaching high season.

He assured that, when the reopening takes place, tourists will be impressed with the measures put in place, from the airport to their hotels. That journey will involve three screenings, in addition to tracing measures and the mandatory use of phone tracking apps by the first rounds of foreign arrivals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





