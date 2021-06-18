Thai government urged to tell truth about vaccine supply levels to meet appointments
18 fatalities, 2,804 new COVID-19 cases logged on Sunday
Health authorities reported 18 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 2,804 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,449 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 195,909.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,395 of the new infections were in the general population and 409 in prisons.
Source: Bangkok Post
