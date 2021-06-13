  • June 13, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Parks, museums, beauty…

Parks, museums, beauty clinics, foot massage & tattoo shops in Bangkok to reopen on Monday

Parks, museums, beauty clinics, foot massage & tattoo shops in Bangkok to reopen on Monday

National Museum in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Trafford / flickr.



From Monday, public parks, botanical gardens, museums,archaeological sites, beauty clinics, foot massage, manicure and tattoo parlours in Bangkok can reopen as usual, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his Facebook post on Saturday.

He said that the Ministry of Public Health and the CCSA had agreed with the city administration’s proposal to ease restrictions, now that the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital is under control and because many people in Bangkok have been vaccinated.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thai government urged to tell truth about vaccine supply levels to meet appointments
News

Thai government urged to tell truth about...

June 13, 2021
Majority doubt government’s COVID vaccination strategy: poll
News

Majority doubt government’s COVID vaccination strategy: poll

June 13, 2021
18 fatalities, 2,804 new COVID-19 cases logged on Sunday
News

18 fatalities, 2,804 new COVID-19 cases logged...

June 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.