Parks, museums, beauty clinics, foot massage & tattoo shops in Bangkok to reopen on Monday







From Monday, public parks, botanical gardens, museums,archaeological sites, beauty clinics, foot massage, manicure and tattoo parlours in Bangkok can reopen as usual, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his Facebook post on Saturday.

He said that the Ministry of Public Health and the CCSA had agreed with the city administration’s proposal to ease restrictions, now that the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital is under control and because many people in Bangkok have been vaccinated.

By Thai PBS World





