Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed







BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) – Although the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed public parks to reopen in Bangkok, they remained closed as their management was waiting an official order from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Yongthawee Phothisa, director of the BMA’s Public Park Office, said that all the 39 public parks in the capital remained closed pending an official order from the City Hall. He expected the order to arrive in the afternoon and the parks will reopen on June 15.

TNA





