  • June 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand records 3,355…

Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday

Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday

Scoolgirls during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Jonny Belvedere / Pixabay.



Health authorities reported 17 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday and another 3,355 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,466 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 199,264 — a total that is sure to pass 200,000 on Tuesday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 2,571 of the new infections were in the general population and 784 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead
News

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the...

June 14, 2021
Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control
News

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control

June 14, 2021
Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed
Bangkok

Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed

June 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.