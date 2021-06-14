Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday







Health authorities reported 17 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday and another 3,355 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,466 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 199,264 — a total that is sure to pass 200,000 on Tuesday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 2,571 of the new infections were in the general population and 784 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





