Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control
BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) – Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich confirmed the new school term began for all students who could study through suitable channels and platforms and were safe from COVID-19.
Schools reopened in many provinces today with strict disease control measures. Many schools in the North had their students attend on-site classes alternately to prevent crowding.
