  • June 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Schools Reopen with…

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control

Students at Wang Tha Phra Campus, Silpakorn University in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.



BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) – Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich confirmed the new school term began for all students who could study through suitable channels and platforms and were safe from COVID-19.

Schools reopened in many provinces today with strict disease control measures. Many schools in the North had their students attend on-site classes alternately to prevent crowding.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead
News

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the...

June 14, 2021
Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday
News

Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17...

June 14, 2021
Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed
Bangkok

Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed

June 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.