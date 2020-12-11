34 areas of Bangkok and adjacent provinces suffering excessive PM2.5 – DPC





Air quality in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces is deteriorating, with the amount of PM2.5 in the atmosphere in 34 areas exceeding the 50-micron safety standard today (Friday), according to the air quality report compiled by the Department of Pollution Control (DPC) released at 6am today.

The report shows that air quality ranges from 30 to 70 microns, which qualifies as good to health threatening.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



