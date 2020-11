The atmosphere in eight areas of Bangkok and its suburbs experienced excessive amounts of PM2.5 dust, above the 50-micron safety level, during the past two days and today, according to the Coordinating Centre to Solve Air Pollution in Bangkok.

At 6am today, the amount of PM2.5 in Bangkok and its peripherals was measured at between 21 and 69 microns.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

