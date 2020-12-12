December 12, 2020

Assistant village head shot dead in Yala

Yala Railway Station in 2015

Yala Railway Station in 2015. Photo: แอนเดอร์สัน. CC BY-SA 4.0.


YALA: An assistant village head was shot dead by an unknown number of assailants at his house while he was helping his 6-year-old son with his homework on Friday night. The boy escaped unhurt.

Russalam Duelamae, 40, was found lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in front of his house in Leeseng village of tambon Jakwua in Raman district when police arrived after being alerted at 8pm on Friday.

