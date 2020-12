The new Red Line electric train service between Bang Sue and Rangsit will open in November next year, government spokesman Anucha Buranachaisri said on Friday.

Test runs will begin in March, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

