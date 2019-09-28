First 2 Trains From Japan for Bangkok’s Red Line





BANGKOK, Sept 27 (TNA) — The first two trains that will be used on the Red Line electric railway of Bangkok were set to depart from Japan and arrive at their destination mid next month.

Worawut Mala, acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, joined the “1st shipment ceremony for Bangok Red Line Project” to deliver the two trains aboard a ship from Japan. They were supplied by Hitachi Co that is part of the Mitsubishi Hitachi Sumitomo Consortium (MHSC) that includes Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Corporation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

