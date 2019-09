Police have arrested a 34 year-old Thai woman for allegedly swindling people out of up to Bt20 million. She is alleged to be the leader of a Nigerian call center gang.

Armed with five arrest warrants police nabbed Wasuthorn Mingkhwan, 34, in Nonthaburi Province yesterday.

Wasuthorn, has been charged with running a call center with a group of Nigerians in Malaysia.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times

