Six suspects charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a female product presenter attending the same party as Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat were released on bail yesterday.

The Nonthaburi provincial court set bail at 36,000 baht each to Chaiyaphon Phanna, 29, Phikunthong Bunpha, 24, and Nathi Sathiphongsathaphon, 33, and ordered them to wear tracking devices.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

