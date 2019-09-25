‘Alcohol poisoning’ took Lunlabelle’s life





Extreme intoxication caused the death of Thitima Noraphanpiphat — a young woman better known as Lunlabelle — after preliminary results of an autopsy found her blood alcohol concentration level to be 418 milligrammes per 100 millilitres, police said yesterday.

Samrit Tongtao, the commander of Metropolitan Police Division 8, revealed the findings of the autopsy yesterday, saying that Thitima died of alcohol poisoning. No other substance or “fluids” were found and there was no evidence of any assault.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

