Reservoir in Chachoengsao contaminated with heavy metals

Khlong Tha Dan Dam Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok Province

Khlong Tha Dan Dam Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo: Thailand News.


People living around a small reservoir in Khao Hin Sorn district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chachoengsao have been told to stop using water from the reservoir after it was discovered that it is contaminated, beyond safety levels, with heavy metals.

Officials of the Royal Irrigation Department took water and soil samples from the Royally-initiated reservoir for tests, which revealed high levels of copper, lead and zinc.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

