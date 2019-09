SA KAEO, Sept 26 (TNA) – Over 300 fake brand-named sneakers, T-shirts and cigarettes have been seized after a Cambodian man abandoned them near a Thai border checkpoint.

In the apparent smuggling attempt, the Cambodian man was carrying the counterfeit goods in his cart. When approaching the checkpoint at Klong Luek border crossing the man abruptly left the cart and fled away.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

