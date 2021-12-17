Lisa Of BLACKPINK Named One Of World’s Most Admired Women In 2021









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai K-pop star Lisa was selected as one of the most admired women in the world in 2021.

British international market research firm YouGov has released their annual “World’s Most Admired” list for 2021 which polled 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories. This year, Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, the Thai member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, debuts at No. 17 on the World’s Most Admired Women in 2021 list. She is also the only K-pop celebrity and one of the three Asians to appear on the list.

The Thai rapper and Blackpink’s youngest member is among the ranks of Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, and Scarlett Johannson.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





