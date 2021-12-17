Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand









TAK, Dec 17 (TNA) – About 1,000 Myanmar people fled a clash between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic troops on their homeland and crossed the Moei River to take shelter in Mae Sot district.

The clash between Myanmar soldiers and troops of the Karen National Union happened in Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot at noon. People at the center of Mae Sot district heard gunshots clearly.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





