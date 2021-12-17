December 17, 2021

Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand

Karen village in Thailand

Karen village in Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




TAK, Dec 17 (TNA) – About 1,000 Myanmar people fled a clash between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic troops on their homeland and crossed the Moei River to take shelter in Mae Sot district.

The clash between Myanmar soldiers and troops of the Karen National Union happened in Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot at noon. People at the center of Mae Sot district heard gunshots clearly.

