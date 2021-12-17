Myanmar People Flee Battle to Thailand
TAK, Dec 17 (TNA) – About 1,000 Myanmar people fled a clash between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic troops on their homeland and crossed the Moei River to take shelter in Mae Sot district.
The clash between Myanmar soldiers and troops of the Karen National Union happened in Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot at noon. People at the center of Mae Sot district heard gunshots clearly.
TNA
