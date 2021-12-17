December 17, 2021

Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport truck of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand. Image: Mattes.




Inmates rioted at the Krabi Provincial Prison on Thursday night, demanding better care following a Covid-19 outbreak there, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said on Friday that about 70 inmates rioted late on Thursday night. They caused damage to their cells and a workshop, set a fire and threw things at warders.

