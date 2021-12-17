Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison
Inmates rioted at the Krabi Provincial Prison on Thursday night, demanding better care following a Covid-19 outbreak there, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.
Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said on Friday that about 70 inmates rioted late on Thursday night. They caused damage to their cells and a workshop, set a fire and threw things at warders.
Full story: Bangkok Post
King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST
