November 7, 2021

625 inmates infected with COVID-19 at two Korat prisons

Prison cell

A prison cell. Photo: Djarter.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A total of 625 inmates at two prisons in this northeastern province have been infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee reported on Sunday.

The prison infections were detected after public health officials and medical staff from the Golden Gate Hospital on Saturday tested about 2,000 inmates and officials at the Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison with antigen test kits (ATK).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

