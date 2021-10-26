Over 1,000 prisoners in Nakhon Si Thammarat catch COVID-19 from unknown source









More than 1,000 prisoners in the Zone 6 maximum security sector of the prison in Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have been infected with COVID-19, 396 of whom have developed symptoms.

Prison officials told Thai PBS that they have no idea how the infections started, but said that only officials are allowed into Zone 6, where prisoners serving a minimum of 30 years and those on death row are housed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





