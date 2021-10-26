October 26, 2021

Over 1,000 prisoners in Nakhon Si Thammarat catch COVID-19 from unknown source

25 mins ago TN
Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Royal Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport vehicle. Photo: Dickelbers.




More than 1,000 prisoners in the Zone 6 maximum security sector of the prison in Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have been infected with COVID-19, 396 of whom have developed symptoms.

Prison officials told Thai PBS that they have no idea how the infections started, but said that only officials are allowed into Zone 6, where prisoners serving a minimum of 30 years and those on death row are housed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

Phang-nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies

1 hour ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Thailand

7 days ago TN
Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19

Nakhon Si Thammarat quiet after being declared a COVID-19 ‘dark red’ province

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

China Locks Down City of 4 Million After Six COVID Cases Detected

48 seconds ago TN
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Hundreds of Palm-Oil Firms Operate Illegally in Indonesian Forests: Greenpeace

5 mins ago TN
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg claims Facebook is victim of ‘coordinated media effort’ to tarnish its image with leaked documents

10 mins ago TN
Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Over 1,000 prisoners in Nakhon Si Thammarat catch COVID-19 from unknown source

25 mins ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine research

COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant Not Found in Thailand Yet

1 hour ago TN