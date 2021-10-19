COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Thailand









The southern region of Thailand has become an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a rapid increase in the numbers of cases and deaths in recent days.

According to Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Management (CCSA), the southern towns of Yala, Pattani Songkhla and Narathiwat recorded 2,303 new infections the day before, more than the 1,610 cases reported in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.

In view of this situation, the Thai government established a task force headed by Natthapol Nakpanich, former secretary general of the National Security Council of this country, to help control COVID-19 in these four provinces.

Thailand has so far received 31.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to administer to frontline health workers, high-risk groups and then residents of the resort island of Phuket.

In July, the Southeast Asian country began injecting its population with a combination of Sinovac vaccine as the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second dose.

Thailand registered the previous day 10,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,793,812 and 18,336 fatalities.

