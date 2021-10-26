Zuckerberg claims Facebook is victim of ‘coordinated media effort’ to tarnish its image with leaked documents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the TechCrunch Conference at SF Design Center on September 11, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage).









Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushed back against the recent slew of bad press about the tech giant, blaming a “coordinated effort” by the media to “paint a false picture” of the company by “selectively [using] leaked documents.”

During Facebook’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday, Zuckerberg told investors that the ongoing spate of reportage based on leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen and others was not “good-faith criticism.” He claimed that the news coverage did not reflect the company’s efforts to curb hate speech and disinformation, noting that Facebook was not the “main driver” of societal polarization.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook could not “change the underlying media dynamics” and it simply made for a “good sound bite” to claim the company is “just focused on making money.” He added that the onus should not be on tech companies to “[balance] different difficult social values” and called for “regulation to provide clarity.”

Full story: rt.com

