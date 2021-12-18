December 18, 2021

Three killed in Bang Kapi expressway crash

Expressway in central Bangkok

Elevated expressway in central Bangkok. Photo: Oran Viriyincy / flickr.




Three people were killed when a car rear-ended their vehicle on the Srirat expressway in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi early Saturday.

The crash occurred at around 1am on an outbound lane of the second-stage expressway above the Saen Saeb canal in Hua Mak of Bang Kapi, said Pol Lt Col Prasit Wirattayaporn, deputy superintendent for traffic control centre on expressways.

