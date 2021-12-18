Cabinet to be asked to ease requirements for face masks in ‘COVID Safe’ areas
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will ask the government to ease requirements for the wearing of face masks in “COVID Safe” areas, such as beaches and public parks.
Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said, during his visit to the Chaiyaphum provincial hospital yesterday (Friday), that the requirement to wear face masks in public places could be eased in certain areas, when COVID-19 situation in the country has improved and most of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!