December 18, 2021

Cabinet to be asked to ease requirements for face masks in ‘COVID Safe’ areas

24 mins ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will ask the government to ease requirements for the wearing of face masks in “COVID Safe” areas, such as beaches and public parks.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said, during his visit to the Chaiyaphum provincial hospital yesterday (Friday), that the requirement to wear face masks in public places could be eased in certain areas, when COVID-19 situation in the country has improved and most of the population has been fully vaccinated.

By Thai PBS World

