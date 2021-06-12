Ministry of Tourism and Sports launches Safety Zone campaign for post-COVID tourism







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is now assisting tourism businesses to adapt to new health and safety practices, aiming to make tourism attractions safe zones for post-COVID-19 tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has launched a Safety Zone seminar aimed to prepare tourism business for the future reopening of the country to international tourists, once the COVID-19 situation deescalates.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





