  • June 12, 2021
Ministry of Tourism and Sports launches Safety Zone campaign for post-COVID tourism

Concourse E at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is now assisting tourism businesses to adapt to new health and safety practices, aiming to make tourism attractions safe zones for post-COVID-19 tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has launched a Safety Zone seminar aimed to prepare tourism business for the future reopening of the country to international tourists, once the COVID-19 situation deescalates.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



