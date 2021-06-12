Ambassadors Seek COVID-19 Vaccinations for Their Citizens







BANGKOK, June 11 (TNA) – The ambassadors of Belgium and France asked the Thai government to arrange for COVID-19 vaccinations for their citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Belgian ambassador Sibille de Cartier d’Yves asked the government to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for Belgians in Thailand including those living on Phuket and Samui islands. Most Belgians in Thailand were members of the Social Security Fund and the Public Health Ministry would meet the request, Mr Anutin said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





