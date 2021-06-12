  • June 12, 2021
Ambassadors Seek COVID-19 Vaccinations for Their Citizens

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK, June 11 (TNA) – The ambassadors of Belgium and France asked the Thai government to arrange for COVID-19 vaccinations for their citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Belgian ambassador Sibille de Cartier d’Yves asked the government to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for Belgians in Thailand including those living on Phuket and Samui islands. Most Belgians in Thailand were members of the Social Security Fund and the Public Health Ministry would meet the request, Mr Anutin said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



