French embassy in Bangkok says vaccination of its citizens in Thailand has not been finalised







The French embassy in Bangkok has issued a statement saying the process of procuring vaccines for its citizens in Thailand has not yet been finalised and that it is too soon to make any announcement on the matter.

The embassy posted the statement on its website saying that the embassy has been working, since the start of the pandemic, to enable all possible vaccine options for the French community in Thailand, within the framework of the health, legal and logistical constraints imposed on all.

By Thai PBS World





