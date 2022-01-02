January 2, 2022

Tourism Ministry Launches ‘Thailand Trusted Destination’ Campaign

Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi

Tourists at Railay beach in Rai Leh (Railay) bay, Krabi. Photo: kallerna.




Krabi (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched the “Thailand Trusted Destination” campaign to raise the nation’s tourism standards. Visitors can now look for venues and attractions bearing the campaign’s dancing elephant logo. The logo certifies attractions that meet the standards promoted by the ministry.

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports took business operators on a field trip to Krabi province to observe venues and attractions certified under the Thailand Trusted Destination campaign.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

