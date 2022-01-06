January 2, 2022

6 bomb explosions in Yala on New Year’s Eve

Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Tarik Abdel-Monem / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




YALA: Six bombs exploded in this southern border province on Dec 31 – two in Muang district and four in Bannang Sata – and the Barisan Revolosi Nasional (BRN) claimed responsibility for the blasts, Pol Maj Gen Tinnakorn Rangmat, the provincial police chief, confirmed on Sunday.

In Muang district, the explosions took place at two spots.

Full story: Bangkok Post

