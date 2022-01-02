January 2, 2022

Free COVID tests at Bangkok’s Mor Chit bus and Hua Lamphong railway stations

3 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is providing free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the public, until January 3rd, at Mor Chit bus terminal and Hua Lamphong railway station.

Disease Control Department Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong said that the free service is part of the universal prevention measure for those who travelled back home or to tourist destinations over the New Year break, to ensure they are not infected as they return to Bangkok to resume work on Tuesday.

Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World

