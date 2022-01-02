Free COVID tests at Bangkok’s Mor Chit bus and Hua Lamphong railway stations
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is providing free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the public, until January 3rd, at Mor Chit bus terminal and Hua Lamphong railway station.
Disease Control Department Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong said that the free service is part of the universal prevention measure for those who travelled back home or to tourist destinations over the New Year break, to ensure they are not infected as they return to Bangkok to resume work on Tuesday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
