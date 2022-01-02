January 2, 2022

Thailand win Suzuki Cup for record sixth time

3 hours ago TN
Singapore Sports Hub with the National Stadium, seen from Marina Bay

Singapore Sports Hub with the National Stadium, seen from Marina Bay. Photo: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.




Thailand lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup for a record sixth time on Saturday, after a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the final’s second leg sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Ricky Kambuaya gave Indonesia some hope of turning around the four-goal deficit from the first leg with an early goal, but the Thais put the match out of reach with a strike by Adisak Kraisorn and an own goal early in the second half.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

