Thailand win Suzuki Cup for record sixth time
Thailand lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup for a record sixth time on Saturday, after a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the final’s second leg sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory at the National Stadium in Singapore.
Ricky Kambuaya gave Indonesia some hope of turning around the four-goal deficit from the first leg with an early goal, but the Thais put the match out of reach with a strike by Adisak Kraisorn and an own goal early in the second half.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!