January 1, 2022

K-Pop star BamBam attracts thousands of fans during New Year’s Eve in Pattaya

Crowd during a concert at a Night Club

Crowd during a concert at a Night Club. Photo: Activedia (Pixabay).




2021 is now in the rear-view mirror and Pattaya celebrated it with flair, with fireworks, concerts, markets, temples, and more full of people marking the end of what had been an incredibly difficult year for Pattaya and indeed much of the world.

Although there were plenty of Covid-19 precautions last night, such as requirements at official events at Bali Hai Pier for being fully vaccinated AND recently tested, the many that went out still appeared to make the best of the situation.

The biggest countdown event was at Bali Hai and the biggest star was BamBam, a Thai-born Korean Boy Band/Thai Hip-hop star from the famous Korean Boy band Got7, which had hundreds of fans lined up and waiting for roughly sixteen hours before the event even began!

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

